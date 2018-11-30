One-Year-Old Killed In Delhi As 15-Year-Old Scooter Rider Loses Control

The police said a video of the incident has surfaced and it purportedly shows the boy on the scooter hitting the child after he lost control over his scooter, they added.

Delhi | | Updated: November 30, 2018 11:47 IST
Police are probing how the juvenile managed to get the keys of the scooter.


New Delhi: 

An 18-month-old child was killed after being hit by a scooter allegedly being driven by a 15-year-old boy in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas, the police said on Thursday.

The police said the boy has been apprehended and sent to a juvenile home.

According to them, they were informed at around 8.50 pm on Wednesday about the accident. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police officials said.

The video of the boy hitting the child after he lost control over his scooter has gone viral, police said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the teenager was riding the scooter and hit the child, police said.

Police are probing how the juvenile managed to get the keys of the scooter and will take appropriate legal action against the owner of the vehicle.

