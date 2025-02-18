"Recklessly Driven" Audi Rams Into Scooter In Delhi, BBA Student Arrested

A student has been arrested after an Audi convertible allegedly driven by him rammed a scooter in Delhi, injuring two men, one of whom is in a critical condition.

Officials said the red Audi hit the scooter late on Monday night near the Jor Bagh post office in south Delhi's upscale Lodhi Road area. The rider and pillion rider of the scooter were injured and rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre.

"There were two BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) students in the Audi, which was being driven recklessly. The car rammed the scooter and then hit a tree. A case of rash driving and endangering the safety of others was registered and the driver of the Audi has been arrested. The two men on the scooter - identified as Naitik and Tushar - were taken to the AIIMS trauma centre. One of them is stable while the other is critical," said a police official.

Videos showed the front of the car badly damaged, indicating the speed with which it must have hit the scooter and then the tree. The hood can be seen stubbed, completely losing its shape, while one of the wheels has turned, facing parallel to the rest of the car. The signature four-circle logo of the car was also detached and found lying next to the tree, bent out of shape.

Naitik's relative, Shubham, said he suffered an injury on his leg.

"The Audi car was coming at a high speed and hit the scooty...the condition of one of the injured is serious. We have not seen Naitik's condition, so we cannot say anything about him. He has an injury on his leg. Both the accused have been caught by the police," Shubham told news agency ANI.

The Delhi incident took place hours after two students were arrested for performing stunts in a Fortuner and a BMW on an important road in Hyderabad. CCTV footage showed the Fortuner doing donuts (going around in circles using the handbrake) in the middle lane of the five-lane Outer Ring Road while a BMW drives to the side after doing the same thing.

Police said the drivers of the vehicles had removed the number plates to avoid being identified.