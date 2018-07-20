Pavement Near Delhi's Greater Kailash Metro Station Caves In After Rain

The road is being filled with additional concrete to avoid this problem in future (Representational)

A portion of a pavement outside the underground Greater Kailash metro station caved in this morning due to accumulation of water after heavy rainfall, a DMRC official said.



"GK is a low-lying area having regular drainage issues. Repair of the caved-in portion is in progress and the affected area will be restored by tomorrow morning," the official said, using an acronym for Greater Kailash.



However, metro services were not affected on Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West Magenta Line, on which the station falls.



