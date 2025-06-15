Video: UK Vlogger Praises Delhi Metro, Calls It "Nicer Than London Underground"

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed UK-based vlogger Alex shared his Delhi Metro experience with 19.2k followers.

His video compared Delhi's metro favorably to London’s Underground.

Viewers praised the Delhi Metro for its cleanliness and efficiency.

India has become a popular destination for foreign vloggers, who visit the country to explore its vibrant culture, rich heritage, and diverse landscapes. These travel vloggers document their experiences and unique encounters, offering global audiences a glimpse into the beauty and complexity of India. One such content creator is UK-based Alex, who recently visited India and shared his experience with his 19.2k followers. In a recent video, he took the Delhi Metro and gave an honest review.

In the clip, he is seen entering Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station and just mouthing "wow". He then gives viewers a glimpse into the Delhi metro, showing a kiosk, the escalator and a signboard, and the metro gate closing with people entering the train. The clip begins with the text in the caption, "POV (Point of view): Delhi's metro is nicer than the London Underground."

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated thousands of views and likes. In the comments section, users expressed how great the Delhi Metro is.

"As someone currently in the UK, Delhi metro is so so so much better," wrote one user. "India have some extra rush in the metro stations but we indeed have one of the best stations in the world," commented another.

"Proud to be Indian. I just hope we will keep it that way without trashing, making it dirty and spitting everywhere, would be nice if people start taking showers and show up clean, and stop being so loud on public transport, stop talking on the phone. Honestly so much growth is yet to come but this is the step in the right direction," said a third user.

"Indian influencer showing negatives by comparing foreign and they vice versa," wrote another.

"Indian metros are the best," expressed one user. "We got some of the best airports too," said another.

Notably, this is not the first time a tourist has been impressed with the Delhi Metro. Earlier this year, a UK traveller took the Delhi Metro and shared his honest review, highlighting its reliability and connectivity. He gave his followers a glimpse into the Delhi Metro, revealing its interior and sharing the affordable ticket prices. He also showcased a metro station's impressive amenities, including popular brands like KFC, Adidas, and Crocs.

"Not enough is being said about Delhi's metro system. You assume when you come to Delhi, it will be tuk tuk drivers trying to rip you off, smelly, trash, everywhere. What no one tells you is that they have got a very clean, efficient, reliable, and well-connected metro system," he said in the clip.