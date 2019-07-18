Parts Of Delhi And Adjoining Areas Receive Rainfall

Parts of Delhi received rainfall giving much-needed respite to people

Delhi received rainfall early on Thursday giving the much-needed respite to people from the humidity.

On Wednesday, parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Noida received good rainfall and it was accompanied by thundershower activities.

The downpour brought the temperature down by several notches. The temperature was recorded at 27 degree Celsius, said weather forecasting agency Skymet.

These areas are witnessing downpour due to the shifting of monsoon trough southwards, which was earlier persisting over the foothills of the Himalayas.

"The weather activities will once again start decreasing, however, chances of light rain in isolated pockets cannot be ruled out. Dry weather will once again take over entire Delhi and NCR area by July 20-21," said Skymet.

