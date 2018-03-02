Over 9,300 Fined For Traffic Violations In Delhi In Holi

Out of 1,918 cases of drunken driving, 608 cases were from the southern part of the capital, a senior police official said today.
The police also booked 4,634 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets while 1,164 were fined for triple-riding on motorcycles and scooters, he added.
A total of 1,589 people were booked for other violations, the police said.
Traffic police teams with interceptors and PCR, and local police officials were stationed at strategic intersections all over Delhi to check drunken driving, over-speeding and other violations, officials added.
