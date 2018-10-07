Over 300 Vehicles Fined For Violating Anti-Pollution Measures In Delhi

Forty teams comprising 5-6 Transport Department officials have been deployed for the drive

Over 300 vehicles were fined for violating anti-pollution measures in the national capital on first day of a "mega drive" Sunday, officials said.

The mega drive launched in view of poor ambient air quality in the city in winters and it will continue till the festival of Diwali, a senior Transport official said.

"On the first day of the drive, a total of 311 motorists were fined," he said.

Fines to the tune of Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 were slapped on the drivers for violating the rules, he said.

As many as 158 were fined for violating anti-pollution rules and another 153 were challaned for not having valid 'pollution under check' certificate, he added.

