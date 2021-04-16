Over 300 Delhi Cops Test Covid+, 15 In Hospital

Over 300 Delhi Police personnel have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Over 300 Delhi Police personnel who are at the forefront of efforts to ensure that people are adhering to the Covid-19 restrictions, have been tested positive for coronavirus in the last few days.

"Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test positive for COVID-19. While 15 of them are admitted to the hospital, the rest are home quarantined," the Delhi police said.

Speaking on the situation, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had earlier said some of our police personnel have tested positive in the last few days amid a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

"During conducting our duties, we have to take all precautions including wearing a 3-ply or N95 mask, maintaining social distancing and sanitising," he said.

As many as 16,699 new COVID-19 cases and 112 related deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed on Thursday evening, taking the total number of active cases to 54,309.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the national capital has reported over 10,000 fresh cases.

As per the latest health bulletin, with this, the total COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 7,84,137, including 54,309 active cases, 7,18,176 recoveries, and 11,652 deaths.