On Raksha Bandhan, Railways To Run Special Trains For Women In Delhi

The Railways has decided to run special trains for women to help them travel safely and with comfort on the auspicious day.

Delhi | | Updated: August 24, 2018 09:05 IST
Raksha Bandhan is on August 26 and Railways has a special gift for women.

New Delhi: 

On Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi Division of the Indian Railways has planned a special gift for women. The Railways has decided to run special trains for women to help them travel safely on the auspicious day.

The day, a celebration of love between the siblings, will be made even more special with the Indian Railways' thoughtful gesture. Women will be able to reach their brothers in distant parts with ease and comfort, the railways say.

Here's the railway timetable for special trains for women on Raksha Bandhan.

The decision by the Indian Railways is being welcomed by women across Delhi, who otherwise, have to brave huge crowds on a daily basis.

Raksha Bandhan is on August 26. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread, known as Rakhi, on their brothers' wrists as a symbol of protection.

raksha bandhanwomen special trainsdelhi trains

