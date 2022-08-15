On Camera, Delhi Property Dealer's Bike Rammed, Shot Dead Point Blank

Delhi murder: The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack.

A 40-year-old property dealer was shot dead in public view in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Sunday, with chilling visuals of the incident being captured on CCTV.

The victim, identified as Wasif Sattar Ghazi, was shot dead at Noor Nagar in Jamia Nagar. The attackers, who were on a two-wheeler, first rammed the victim's bike, making him fall off.

The visuals showed one of the attackers deboarding their two-wheeler and pulling out a gun. He shot at the victim from point blank and then fled the scene along with his associate.

The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack. They are scouring through the CCTV footage from the area.

A murder case has been registered and a search is on for the attackers. Further investigation is on.