On Camera, Delhi Driver Rams Into Crowd, Reverses And Hits Again

The police said one person suffered serious injuries in the incident.

One person was injured when a driver rammed his car into a crowd in the Model Town area of northwest Delhi on Sunday night, before speeding away.

The video of the incident, which surfaced today, shows the terrifying moment when a black sedan drove into a group of people at a busy road in Gupta Colony before going a little ahead and reversing back into the same crowd, and hitting more people.

As the car reversed into the crowd, a few people can be seen jumping over the vehicle to stop the driver from fleeing. Some people also try to break open the windshield of the car, but the driver manages to speed away, throwing them off along the way.

According to sources, a young man driving the car was harassing a woman in the area following which a group of people stopped the car and surrounded it. As they tried to get the man out of the car, he rammed into the crowd and fled.

The police said one person suffered serious injuries in the incident.

"A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Model Town police station on the statement of the injured person," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya told news agency PTI.

The victim, Kamal, was admitted to a nearby hospital, according to the police. The driver is yet to be identified, the police said.

Efforts are on to identify the car and arrest the driver, the police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.