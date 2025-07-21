'He Chased Me': Delhi Man's 'Horrible' Cab Ordeal Goes Viral

A routine cab booking turned into a horror story for a man in Delhi after the driver turned up drunk, nearly caused an accident and later chased him. In a now-viral post on Reddit, a user detailed how their trip from Bawana in Delhi's northwest region unravelled, and the cab company and the police did nothing in the aftermath.

"The dude was so f--ing drunk he totally wasn't in control of vehicle, when i tried to use sos on rapido he literally took my phone and said ‘map chal to rhaa h' (the map is working)", the OP wrote on the r/delhi subreddit.

The user said he tried to look for traffic personnel and even faked the situation to get the cab driver to stop, but nothing worked.

"At last after 40 mins of rash driving I reached my destination but I changed the route to police station, police traffic personnel were there," the user said, adding that he was told to report the incident inside.

"I went in and did, but I was ordered to talk to traffic personnel outside. When I did come outside, guess what, they were nowhere to be found. I felt so dumb for not recording the whole incident. I tried calling Rapido support, they didn't answer, well they did but after an hour."

As the OP started walking towards his destination, the driver started following him, asking him to pay up for the ride.

"The dude had the audacity to chase me, saying I didn't pay, like literally followed in car, when i confronted him saying he drunk he said ‘han bhai pii h subh but nashe nhi h' (yes I drank in morning but I am not intoxicated)," the user added.

"Even though I could totally bash that dude, but I felt I should take legal action, but no help. I'm attaching car interior and chats. Should I file a proper FIR?"

See the post here:

'Police not doing their job'

As the post went viral, other users also shared their equally disturbing experiences with the cab drivers, while others shrugged at the apathy of the system.

"I had a similar, little less horrifying incident with me. I was travelling late at night. The driver drove very rashly over 100 mostly all the way. I was scared to life," said one user, while another added: "Impressed with the police, the consistency in not doing their job is commendable."

A third commented: "You need to understand that any application or company these days doesn't really hire for customer service on their own. They just outsource it to the third party. That's what the bpo industry is all about."

A fourth said: "We all are living on “permutations and combinations” of luck and bad luck."