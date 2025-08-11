Tesla Showroom Opens In Delhi Today: Booking Details, Prices, Features

Weeks after a much-anticipated India launch with first store in Mumbai, Tesla now has an outlet in Delhi too. Located at Worldmark 3 in Aerocity near IGI Airport, the new showroom will retail the Model Y crossover, imported as a completely built unit (CBU) from China.

Tesla has rented an 8,200 sq ft space at Worldmark 3 in Delhi's Aerocity for nine years. The monthly rent starts at Rs 17.22 lakh (Rs 210 per sq ft) and will go up by 15 per cent every three years, according to real estate firm CRE Matrix. The lease was registered on July 30.

Tesla Model Y

The Model Y is offered in two India-specific variants - the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) with a 60kWh battery and the Long Range RWD with a 75kWh battery.

The standard RWD delivers a claimed 500km range and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, while the Long Range RWD extends range to 622km with a 5.6-second sprint. Both have a top speed of 201 kmph, feature 19-inch crossflow alloys, and support Supercharging, adding up to 267km of range in 15 minutes.

Pricing And Features

Prices start at Rs 59.89 lakh for the RWD and Rs 67.89 lakh for the Long Range RWD, ex-showroom.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving package is available at an extra Rs 6 lakh.

Six colours are offered, with Stealth Grey as the standard choice. Interiors come in black or white, in a five-seat layout, with heated seats in both rows and ventilation in the first row.

Booking Info

Customers can book the Tesla Model Y via its official India portal or at the Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram showrooms.

Currently, deliveries and registrations are available only in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, with handovers for the Model Y expected in the third quarter of 2025.

Other Presence In India

The Delhi launch follows other recent expansions, including a 33,000 sq ft lease in Gurugram's Orchid Business Park for a combined service centre and sales outlet at Rs 40 lakh per month. Tesla also opened its first Indian Supercharger station on August 4 in Mumbai's BKC.