Boating, Cafes, Festivals: Delhi's Naini Lake Set for Tourism-Focused Overhaul

North Delhi's Naini Lake is being repositioned as a tourism and cultural hub, with the Delhi government rolling out a series of development works aimed at attracting both local visitors and tourists.

At a review meeting held on Wednesday, Tourism and Development Minister Kapil Mishra assessed the progress of the ongoing revival project and directed officials to fast-track the remaining work, stressing that the site must offer more than aesthetics.

"This isn't just about beautification. The goal is to give Delhi tourism a new identity," Mr Mishra said.

The lake, located in Model Town, will soon feature shikara and gondola boat rides, along with water scooters and racing boats. These activities, however, will be introduced only after CCTV surveillance, lifeguards, and a rescue system are put in place.

A laser show is being installed on the central island, and work on upgrading the existing musical fountain and setting up two new LED-lit fountains is nearly complete.

On land, the plan includes palm-lined walking paths, open-air cafes, and family seating areas. Officials said landscaping with decorative plants is also being taken up to improve the overall visitor experience.

To promote cultural engagement, the lake will host annual events such as Dev Deepawali and a new Naini Lake Festival. The minister has asked the tourism department to draw up a comprehensive cultural calendar.

"This lake needs to become a cultural hub. These events will bring people in and build a connection," Mr Mishra said.

The minister also reviewed proposals to introduce swans, ducks, and other birds around the lake. A pneumatic oxygenation system is being considered to improve water quality, in coordination with the environment department.

Mr Mishra has directed departments to expedite all pending components, including the installation of water pumps, power panels, and LED screens and to wrap up the tendering process without delay.

"All development must be completed within the stipulated timeline, without compromising on aesthetics, safety, or technical quality," he said.

The project is part of the Delhi government's larger push to activate neglected water bodies across the city and turn them into public-use spaces.

Once complete, the revamped lake is expected to offer residents and tourists a combination of cultural programming, recreational activities, and nature-focused amenities, all within city limits.