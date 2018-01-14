Officials Of Civic Body NDMC To Bid Adieu To Ambassador, Travel In Electric Sedans "In the first phase, 80 electrically-run sedans will be procured by the ministry. The e-sedans will cost around Rs 10 lakh each, which the civic body will have to purchase from the company under the ministry at a subsidised rate," a senior NDMC official said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NDMC officials will soon bid goodbye to their ambassador cars and commute in electric sedans New Delhi: Officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council or NDMC officials will soon bid goodbye to their vintage ambassadors and commute to work in electric sedans.



The civic body will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Power Ministry for the project.



"The officials travelling by ambassadors will soon be given e-sedans for commuting to work."



"In the first phase, 80 electrically-run sedans will be procured by the ministry. The e-sedans will cost around Rs 10 lakh each, which the civic body will have to purchase from the company under the ministry at a subsidised rate," a senior NDMC official said.



Charging stations have been developed for the e-sedans at different areas including Shivaji Stadium and Palika Kendra.



The sedans can be driven up to 140 km at a time and can run up to the speed of 100 km per hour.





Officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council or NDMC officials will soon bid goodbye to their vintage ambassadors and commute to work in electric sedans.The civic body will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Power Ministry for the project."The officials travelling by ambassadors will soon be given e-sedans for commuting to work.""In the first phase, 80 electrically-run sedans will be procured by the ministry. The e-sedans will cost around Rs 10 lakh each, which the civic body will have to purchase from the company under the ministry at a subsidised rate," a senior NDMC official said. Charging stations have been developed for the e-sedans at different areas including Shivaji Stadium and Palika Kendra.The sedans can be driven up to 140 km at a time and can run up to the speed of 100 km per hour.