Officials Of Civic Body NDMC To Bid Adieu To Ambassador, Travel In Electric Sedans

The civic body will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Power Ministry for the project.
"The officials travelling by ambassadors will soon be given e-sedans for commuting to work."
"In the first phase, 80 electrically-run sedans will be procured by the ministry. The e-sedans will cost around Rs 10 lakh each, which the civic body will have to purchase from the company under the ministry at a subsidised rate," a senior NDMC official said.
The sedans can be driven up to 140 km at a time and can run up to the speed of 100 km per hour.