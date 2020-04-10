No Way Back Home, Hundreds Stranded Outside Delhi's AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospitals: Report

Hiding in plain sight on a road they now call home, hundreds of people from distant corners of the country wait outside Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS for a pandemic to abate so they can be treated – for cancer, kidney, cardiac problems and a host of other critical diseases.
The usually busy road dividing two of the biggest government hospitals in the national capital is quiet, the desperation of those who are too poor to move to a private hospital, too sick and too far from home to return echoing in the eerie silence of a lockdown.
Most of them, drawn to the hospitals for specialised treatment from various states, are packed into the few shelter homes, or 'ren baseras', on the side of the road and the subway connecting the two complexes.
Vijay Sahay, a farmer from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, came here with his 13-year-old son who has been diagnosed with blood cancer. The wait for treatment is endless.
Stuck in the national capital since the 21-day lockdown came into effect from March 25, his priority is to get his BPL card from his village that can help him get medicines. But he can't go back home and can''t avail treatment either.
"I have been here since March 15. The doctors at AIIMS prescribed certain medicines but they are very expensive. Somebody told me that since I have a BPL card, I don't have to bear the cost. I want to get my BPL card. But how do I go back?" he asked helplessly, looking at his ailing son, a Class 7 student who doesn't know when he will go back to school.
Back in Panna, when Sahay is not farming, he works as a labourer to earn a living. In the same shelter home is Amanjit Singh, a 22-year-old from Jammu who was referred to AIIMS after he met with an accident in October last year. There is no movement in his right hand and no medical attention as yet.
"There is neither any diagnosis nor any treatment happening here. We have no money left and the best is if we can go back home. But we cannot as there is no means to do so," said Amanjit, who came here with his father.
Tens of thousands of migrant labourers left Delhi-NCR when a 21-day lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus that has infected more than 6,000 people and claimed almost 200 lives. Since rail and road transport services were suspended, they preferred to walk hundreds of kilometres.
Those who came for treatment in the national capital didn't have that option because they were in no condition to even contemplate the journey home.
Though there are no exact numbers, there are hundreds of people like Amanjit and Sahay. In normal days, the two hospitals see thousands of patients. But all that has virtually stopped now as a coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the country.
While the AIIMS OPD is shut, the one in Safdarjung is functioning in a restricted manner. Patients have been waiting for days, weeks and sometimes months for appointments for dialysis, chemotherapy and other emergency procedures.
With the focus now on COVID-19, many are simply stranded.
The lockdown was imposed to ensure social distancing but it goes for a toss with scores staying in the cramped shelter houses, essentially makeshift tents set up on the sidewalk. In some cases, relatives have to share a bed with their patients.
Although cleaning does take place in the government-run 'ren baseras'', the sheer number of people crammed into a small area makes it difficult. There are flies all over the place. The rising temperatures adds to their woes.
Among the worst hit are patients with serious aliments like cancer, renal failure and heart disease – in terms of hygiene as well as care and treatment.
Rekha Devi, 34, has been diagnosed with cancer and came here from Pillibhit in Uttar Pradesh with her husband Surjit Shrivastav just before Holi. A month later, they are literally where they started in terms of the treatment. And all roads to home are closed.
"We could not even complete the prescribed testing when the lockdown was announced. With no money, we are not only stuck here but my wife is also not being treated," Mr Shrivastav said.
He is also worried for his sons, aged 11 and 12, waiting in the village for their parents to return home.
The stories are many.
Shahne Alam, from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was referred to AIIMS when the malignant tumour in his stomach burst. He is waiting for a call to know when his next chemotherapy session is.
"We have been told not to leave the city. They (the doctors) can call us anytime for the session," said Alam, visibly weak and looking far younger than his 25 years.
Across the road, in another 'ren basera', waits Ajay Kumar Yadav, 45, with his wife Anju Devi, 36 , whose kidneys are rapidly failing. The couple came to the national capital with the hope that Yadav could give his wife his kidney.
"No treatment is happening right now. Plus, my wife needs dialysis twice a week," he said.
For the dialysis, he has to go to Munirka, which is some five kilometres from AIIMS.
"Since the DTC buses only allow those involved in emergency services, we cannot use it. So we have to arrange private transportation that costs an additional Rs 500. When we don''t have money, me and my wife walk five kilometres one way," he said.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai496
Pune131
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar20
Nagpur16
Aurangabad8
Latur8
Palghar7
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Sindhudurg1
Nashik1
Amravati1
Kolhapur1
Jalna1
Jalgaon1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*523
1364 229
1142 196
125 8
97 25
DistrictCases
Chennai152
Coimbatore59
Dindigul44
Tirunelveli38
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Ranipet28
Namakkal27
Tiruppur27
Madurai24
Theni22
Karur22
Chengalpattu19
Thoothukudi16
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Thanjavur11
Nagapattinam11
Salem11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram7
Vellore6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Tirupattur4
Kallakurichi2
Ramanathapuram2
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*151
834 96
805 96
21
8
DistrictCases
South170
Central99
North64
New Delhi55
Shahdara53
South West23
West18
South East17
East15
North East14
North West10
Details Awaited*182
720 51
683 44
25 4
12 3
DistrictCases
Jaipur67
Jodhpur29
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu18
Tonk11
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bikaner5
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Bharatpur4
Kota4
Jaisalmer3
Alwar3
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Sikar1
Banswara1
Udaipur1
Details Awaited*264
463 80
439 80
21
3
DistrictCases
Hyderabad168
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*91
442
400
35
7
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar50
Meerut24
Agra21
Saharanpur12
Ghaziabad10
Lucknow9
Kanpur Nagar7
Bareilly6
Shamli6
Basti5
Varanasi4
Firozabad4
Jaunpur3
Ghazipur3
Bulandshahr3
Azamgarh3
Pratapgarh3
Baghpat2
Pilibhit2
Shahjahanpur1
Hapur1
Moradabad1
Kheri1
Hardoi1
Details Awaited*228
410
375
31
4
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*65
357 12
259
96 13
2
DistrictCases
Kurnool42
Spsr Nellore23
Krishna12
Visakhapatnam11
Guntur10
Y.s.r. Kadapa9
West Godavari7
Chittoor6
Prakasam4
Anantapur3
East Godavari2
Details Awaited*219
348
338
6
4
DistrictCases
Indore101
Bhopal42
Morena12
Jabalpur7
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*77
259
243
0
16
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*80
241 62
198 60
26 1
17 1
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*9
181
148
28
5
DistrictCases
Gurugram33
Faridabad14
Palwal13
Nuh10
Ambala4
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Bhiwani2
Panchkula2
Hisar1
Kaithal1
Karnal1
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Details Awaited*79
169
137
29
3
DistrictCases
Srinagar27
Bandipora12
Badgam8
Baramulla7
Jammu5
Udhampur4
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian2
Kupwara1
Ganderbal1
Details Awaited*85
158
150
4
4
DistrictCases
Kolkata31
Howrah10
Medinipur East7
Nadia5
Kalimpong5
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
24 Paraganas North3
24 Paraganas South3
Purba Bardhaman3
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*37
116 13
95 13
16
5
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar23
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*15
101
89
4
8
DistrictCases
Khordha31
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*4
44 2
41 2
2
1
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*24
39
38
0
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35
30
5
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Goalpara3
Cachar1
Dhubri1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*1
29 1
29 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
18
11
7
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*15
18
15
2
1
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*2
15 1
5 1
10
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*13
13
12
0
1 1
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
11
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*3
10
1
9
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
7
0
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)