No Surge Pricing In Ola, Uber Cabs During Odd-Even Scheme In Delhi

Ola said it will extend its support to the Delhi government's initiative to curb pollution.

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have said that they will not resort to surge pricing during the 12-day odd-even road rationing scheme starting from November 4.

In a statement today, Ola said it will extend its support to the Delhi government's initiative to curb pollution. The implementation of the odd-even scheme offers an opportunity to further unlock the potential of shared mobility.

"Continuing our efforts to provide commuters an optimum and seamless experience, we will have no peak pricing on rides booked on the Ola platform during the odd-even period. We encourage all driver-partners, passengers, and citizens to participate and make the third edition of the scheme, a success," Arun Srinivas, the chief sales and marketing officer at Ola, said.

Last month, Uber had announced to deactivate surge pricing during the implementation of odd-even scheme in the national capital.

"We want to do our part in ensuring movement around the city is easy during the odd-even phase and have decided to deactivate dynamic pricing for the duration. We wholeheartedly support Delhi government's move and wish it success," an Uber spokesperson told PTI last month.

The odd-even scheme is a much needed step to reduce pollution and help reduce congestion in the capital, the spokesperson had said.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that surge pricing would not be applied by app-based cabs during the odd-even scheme.

According to the Delhi government, advisories have also been issued to autorickshaws and e-rickshaws to avoid over-charging from commuters.

An Ola spokesperson said the company will also work closely with its driver-partners to ensure maximum availability of vehicles during peak hours as well as during the staggered office timings.

The odd-even scheme was notified on Friday by the Delhi government. Odd and even numbered (last digit of registration number) vehicles ply on alternate days of the scheme.

The government has not exempted CNG-driven private vehicles from odd-even scheme this time. It has, however, exempted two-wheelers that form around 88 per cent of total registered vehicles plying on the city roads.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.