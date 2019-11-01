No Surge Pricing By Cabs In Delhi During Odd-Even Scheme: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal said "odd-even" would come into effect from Monday

The "odd-even" rule will come into effect in Delhi from November 4 and extend till November 15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal told reporters today, while assuring commuters that there would be no surge pricing during that period. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) flagship pollution control programme, the "odd-even" scheme was first introduced in 2016 and this will be its third iteration. Mr Kejriwal praised earlier instances of the scheme and said its success was down to the people of Delhi who realised its importance.

"From Monday, 'odd-even' will come into effect in Delhi. Cab companies have promised to cooperate and there will be no surge pricing. 'Odd-even' was successful last time not because 1000s of fines were issued... it was successful because people voluntarily followed it," Mr Kejriwal said.

Earlier today the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), a Supreme Court-mandated body, declared a public health emergency after pollution levels in the national capital slipped to "severe plus" or "emergency" levels late Thursday night, for the first time since January.

Mr Kejriwal, who has blamed stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana for the increase in pollution in Delhi, described the city as a "gas chamber" and distributed breathing masks to school children.

"Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighbouring states. It is very important that we protect ourselves from this toxic air. Through private and government schools, we have started distributing 50 lakh masks today. I urge all Delhites to use them whenever needed," Mr Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

He also urged students to write to "Captain uncle and Khattar uncle", referring to Captain Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana, respectively. "Please write letters to Captain uncle and Khattar uncle and say, 'Please think about our health'," Mr Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government has directed that all schools in the city will remain closed till November 5. Construction activity has also been banned, as has the bursting of firecrackers during winter.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has accused Mr Kejriwal of playing blame-games over rising pollution levels, a charge the AAP chief denied today.

