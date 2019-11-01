'Delhi Has Turned Into A Gas Chamber': Arvind Kejriwal On Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said his government is distributing breathing masks

Arvind Kejriwal has blamed the Haryana and Punjab governments for rising pollution levels in Delhi and urged school students in the national capital to write to "Captain uncle and Khattar uncle", referring to Captain Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana, respectively. "Please write letters to Captain uncle and Khattar uncle and say, 'Please think about our health'," Mr Kejriwal told children today, while distributing breathing masks.

The Chief Minister, who has been criticised by both the Congress and the BJP for failing to control the problem, was unsparing in his assessment of the situation and described the national capital as a "gas chamber". In a message posted con social media, Mr Kejriwal also said that his government had begun distribution of 50 lakh masks to "protect ourselves from this toxic air".

"The Khattar and Captain governments are forcing farmers to burn stubble, which is causing severe pollution in Delhi. Yesterday, people protested at Punjab and Haryana Bhavan and expressed their anger against governments there," Arvind Kejriwal wrote today.

"People are facing difficulty in breathing and to provide relief, we're distributing 2 masks to each student in private & govt schools," he said.

Delhi CM: Pollution level has deteriorated in Delhi due to smoke from stubble burning in adjoining states, whose number has doubled this year. People are facing difficulty in breathing, & to provide relief, we're distributing 2 masks to each student in private & govt schools. https://t.co/A5Em3t0vd2pic.twitter.com/zXEqQoWZvU — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019

Air quality in Delhi has plummeted post-Diwali, which Chief Minister Kejriwal said was the "lowest in five years". According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 412 this morning, which falls in the "very severe" category.

According to the data, the contribution of stubble burning to the haze and air pollution in Delhi-NCR was 35 per cent on Wednesday, 24 per cent on Thursday and is likely to be 25 per cent today. In addition, according to SAFAR data available on Wednesday, the number of stubble burning fires had doubled over the past 48 hours - from 1,200 to 2,700.

"Smoke from crop fires have affected us earlier this time... we can't help crop fires from neighbouring areas. (We have) adequate quantity of masks... we shall begin distributing them. We are working hard to curb pollution," Mr Kejriwal told reporters on Wednesday.

The centre has provided between 50 and 80 per cent subsidy to farmers to purchase essential technology and machinery to help convert waste agricultural matter like straw into fertiliser instead of burning it and adding to the pollution.

Experts say stubble burning is one of the biggest reasons for the haze that has enveloped Delhi in the past week.

With input from ANI, PTI

