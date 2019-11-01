Public Health Emergency Declared In Delhi As Air Quality Plunges: Live Updates

Delhi Pollution: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today described the city as a "gas chamber" while distributing breathing masks to school children.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 01, 2019 13:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Public Health Emergency Declared In Delhi As Air Quality Plunges: Live Updates

Delhi pollution: Air quality in Delhi has plunged sharply since Diwali.

New Delhi: 

The Central Pollution Control Board has declared a public health emergency in Delhi and nearby areas by as the region chokes due to rising air pollution levels in since Diwali. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has banned construction activity till November 5 as the pollution levels entere the "severe plus" or "emergency" category late Thursday night, the first time since January. The pollution authority has also banned the bursting of crackers during the winter season. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today described the city as a "gas chamber" while distributing breathing masks to school children.
 

Here are the LIVE updates on declining air qualiy in Delhi: 




Nov 01, 2019
13:59 (IST)
 Women Seen Wearing Protection Marks

Nov 01, 2019
13:57 (IST)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Giving Masks To School Students

Nov 01, 2019
13:55 (IST)
Nov 01, 2019
13:54 (IST)
Delhi Pollution: Public Health Emergency Declared In Delhi By Pollution Control Body
A public health emergency has been declared in Delhi and nearby areas by the pollution control body mandated by the Supreme Court, as the capital has been struggling with rising air pollution levels in since Diwali." 
No more content

Trending

Delhi pollutionDelhi smog

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Delhi PollutionSensexDelhi AirportGurudas DasguptaChhath PujaLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusToday NewsHappy HalloweenWorld Vegan Day

................................ Advertisement ................................