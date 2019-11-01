Public Health Emergency Declared In Delhi As Air Quality Plunges: Live Updates

The Central Pollution Control Board has declared a public health emergency in Delhi and nearby areas by as the region chokes due to rising air pollution levels in since Diwali. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has banned construction activity till November 5 as the pollution levels entere the "severe plus" or "emergency" category late Thursday night, the first time since January. The pollution authority has also banned the bursting of crackers during the winter season. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today described the city as a "gas chamber" while distributing breathing masks to school children.



Here are the LIVE updates on declining air qualiy in Delhi: