Public Health Emergency Declared In Delhi By Pollution Control Body

Construction activity has been banned in Delhi and nearby areas till November 5.

A public health emergency has been declared in Delhi and nearby areas by the pollution control body mandated by the Supreme Court, as the region has been struggling with rising air pollution levels since Diwali.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has also banned construction activity till November 5 as the pollution level in the region entered the "severe plus" or "emergency" category late Thursday night, the first time since January.

The pollution authority has also banned the bursting of crackers during the winter season.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today described the city as a "gas chamber" while distributing breathing masks to school children. He also blamed the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab, where thousands of farmers at this time of year burn crop stubble, sending vast clouds of smoke drifting across northern India.

If the air quality persists in the "severe plus" category for more than 48 hours, emergency measures such as odd-even car rationing scheme, banning entry of trucks, construction activities and shutting down schools are taken under the Graded Response Action Plan, the official said.

The hazardous pollution levels has prompted a large number of residents to wear masks for morning walks and to work.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar accused Mr Kejriwal of playing blame-game over rising pollution levels in the city state and said blaming Punjab and Haryana will not solve the problem. "Instead of blaming Punjab and Haryana, he would think about (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-ji's proposal to curb pollutants produced by industries in five states (near Delhi)."

