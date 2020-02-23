Avoid Roads Near Sadar Bazar: Traffic Police Alert In View Of Religious Congregation

Delhi traffic police has asked motorists to avoid the said roads from 6 am to 5 pm (File)

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory asking people to avoid Sadar Thana Road, Rani Jhansi Road, New Rohtak Road and Faiz Road in the central Delhi on February 24 as they will remain clogged due to the annual "ijtima", a Muslim religious congregation, at Shahi Idgah near Sadar Bazar.

Around 2.5 lakh people are likely to attend the religious gathering, police said, advising the motorists to avoid the said roads from 6 am to 5 pm.

"Ijtima, a religious gathering is going on at Shahi Idgah Sadar Bazar till 24/02/2020. The expected gathering on 24/02/2020 would be around 1.5 to 2.5 lakh," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"Sadar Thana Rd, Rani Jhansi Rd, Faiz Rd, New Rohtak Rd and Idgah Rd will remain heavy. Therefore, it is advised to avoid these Roads on February 24 from 6 am to 5 pm," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)