17-Year-Old Commits Suicide In Delhi After Mother Scolds Her For Result

The girl was a student of Class 9 in a local government school and got a compartment in her annual result.

Delhi | | Updated: May 11, 2019 02:34 IST
A suicide note was recovered in which the girl asked her mother to forgive her (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 17-year-old girl hanged herself to death on Friday after being scolded by her mother, a police officer said. A suicide note has also been recovered.

"Victim's mother found Priyanshi hanging with the ceiling fan with the help of 'chunni' tied around her neck at their residence in Rangpuri village," DCP Devender Arya said.

She was a student of Class 9 in a local government school and got a compartment in her annual result. Thereafter, Priyanshi's mother scolded her and advised her to be more careful, Mr Arya said.

But the girl took the scolding amiss and decided to kill herself. "A suicide note was recovered in which the girl asked her mother to forgive her for the act," he said.



