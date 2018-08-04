National School Of Drama Student Alleges Molestation By Teacher

On August 1, the woman had filed a complaint alleging that she was inappropriately touched by the guest teacher, who had come to conduct an examination

The guest teacher is a 62-year-old retired professor, police said. (Representational)

A student of the National School of Drama has alleged that she was molested by a guest teacher of the institute, police said today.

On August 1, the woman had filed a complaint alleging that she was inappropriately touched by the guest teacher, who had come to conduct an examination, they said.

As part of the examination, she was asked by the guest teacher to enact a scene and during the process, he touched her inappropriately, a senior officer said.

The guest teacher is a 62-year-old retired professor, he said.

A case of molestation has been registered against the guest teacher of the institute, police said.

