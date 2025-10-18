16-Year-Old Girl's Sexual Assault Exposes Major Trafficking Network In Bhubaneswar

An investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Odisha's Bhubaneswar has led to the uncovering of a sex racket in the state capital. The breakthrough came during a raid in the city's Laxmisagar area, leading to multiple arrests and the rescue of several women.

The investigation began after staff at Capital Hospital alerted police late on Friday night when a severely injured and semi-conscious teenage girl was brought in without any attendant. Medical reports confirmed signs of sexual assault, prompting the police to register a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh, officers received a medico-legal case (MLC) from Capital Hospital around 8 pm on Friday, which initially mentioned "psychic disorder" but also noted evidence of sexual assault.

"Upon verifying CCTV footage, it was found that the girl was dropped at the hospital by one individual who fled immediately after. Through further inquiry, we discovered a sex racket operating under Laxmisagar Police Station limits, where the minor was being forcefully engaged in sexual work," said Commissioner Singh.

During the investigation, police traced the chain of individuals connected to the minor's case, leading them to a property in Laxmisagar suspected to be the centre of operations.

A joint team from Capital and Laxmisagar police stations raided the property. Three women were rescued from the premises, and four persons were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Manju Sethi (47), wife of Kasinath Sethi, originally from Balanga in Puri district, now residing in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar, Mamata Sahu (42), wife of late Ramesh Chandra Sahu of Cuttack district, currently staying in Baramunda, Sanjib Kumar Das (54), the house owner and Abinash Muduli (28), from Nayagarh district, accused of sexually assaulting the minor.

Police say the three women -- Sethi, Sahu, and Das -- were "living off the earnings of prostitution" and had been operating from the property. Muduli, the alleged perpetrator of the assault, has also been arrested. Two separate cases have been registered in connection with the case.

Police confirmed that three other women rescued from the house will be reunited with their families after counselling and rehabilitation procedures.

Officials believe the house functioned as a hub for recruiting, housing, and exploiting young women trafficked from outside the state.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)