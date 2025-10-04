Sean 'Diddy' Combs Jailed For Over 4 Years In Sex Trafficking Case

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Friday for his conviction on prostitution-related charges.

Prosecutors had sought 11 years behind bars for Combs but Judge Arun Subramanian handed down a 50-month sentence after an emotional daylong court hearing.

Combs's lawyers had urged the judge to sentence the 55-year-old hip-hop star to 14 months, which would effectively have been time served since he has been incarcerated in Brooklyn for more than a year.

Addressing the court before the judge handed down the sentence, Combs said he was "truly sorry" for his actions and asked the judge for "another chance."

"I ask your honor for mercy," he said. "I beg your honor for mercy."

Combs was acquitted by a jury in July of the most serious charges against him -- sex trafficking and racketeering -- but convicted of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Combs's former girlfriend Casandra Ventura submitted a letter to the judge asking him to consider "the many lives that Sean Combs has upended with his abuse and control."

Ventura, the 39-year-old singer known as Cassie, described in wrenching detail the physical, emotional and sexual abuse she suffered while in a more than decade-long relationship with Combs.

Ventura and another woman, identified as Jane, said they were coerced into performing so-called "freak offs": sexual marathons with hired men that Combs directed and sometimes filmed.

"The entire courtroom watched actual footage of Combs kicking and beating me as I tried to run away from a freak off in 2016," Ventura wrote.

She said she has nightmares and flashbacks "on a regular, everyday basis."

Ventura said she and her family had left the New York area for fear of "retribution" from Combs if he is released.

Speaking before the sentencing, prosecutor Christy Slavik said Combs has not accepted responsibility for his actions.

"His remorse was qualified. It's as though he thinks the law doesn't apply to him," Slavik said.

Slavik said Combs had booked speaking engagements in Miami next week in anticipation of a light sentence, which she called "the height of hubris."

Arguing for a lesser sentence, Nicole Westmoreland, one of Combs's lawyers, called him an "inspiration" to the Black community and a social justice crusader.

"No, Combs is not larger than life," she said. "He's just a human being. He's made mistakes."

But he is remorseful and "it's of no benefit to anyone to warehouse him in a prison."

Combs's six adult children each delivered an emotional plea on their father's behalf, with the eldest Quincy Brown calling him "a changed man."

"Please, please give our family the chance to heal together," said one of his daughters, D'Lila Combs. "Not as headlines but as human beings."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)