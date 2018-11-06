More Than 100 Kg Of Illegal Firecrackers Seized From Delhi's Dwarka

Authorities warn of severe spike in pollution after Diwali, even if partial toxic crackers burnt. (File)

The Delhi police has arrested five people and seized more than 100 kg of illegal firecrackers from their possession in Dwarka, officials said today.

The accused were arrested for storing the crackers without licence. The Dwarka police have registered five cases following the Supreme Court order on sale of old firecrackers.

During regular patrolling at Hastsal market on Monday, the police got information that Satish Katyal was storing illegal crackers. When asked for a license, the accused failed to produce it, officials said.

The accused was arrested and 47 kg of crackers were recovered from his possession, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse, adding the accused was booked last year also in connection with the same offence.

Similarly, 23 kg of crackers were seized by Dwarka South Police Station and 6.5 kg firecrackers were seized by Dabri police, the DCP said.

According to the police, more than 3,847 kg of illegal firecrackers have been seized from various parts of the city since October 23.

A day before Diwali, Delhi's air quality has been recorded in the 'very poor' category. Authorities have warned of severe spike in pollution levels after Diwali, even if "partial toxic crackers" are burnt.