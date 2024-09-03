Momo Seller Stabbed To Death By Teen To Avenge Mother's Death: Delhi Cops

The teenager was detained and a knife, police said (Representational)

A 35-year-old momo seller was stabbed to death allegedly by a 15-year-old boy, who held the victim responsible for his mother's death, in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The teenager, who has been detained, used to work with his mother at the shop of the victim, identified as Kapil, they said.

The incident took place on Monday night near the Preet Vihar Metro Station, they added.

On Tuesday, police got information from the Hedgewar Hospital here about Kapil being admitted there with multiple stab injuries. His condition was stated to be serious, a senior police officer said.

Kapil succumbed to his injuries, after which a murder case was registered at the Preet Vihar Police Station, the officer said.

Investigation revealed that Kapil ran a momo stall in the Jagatpuri area and lived alone after his wife left him recently, the officer said.

The police checked the CCTV footage of the area near the crime spot and zeroed in on a 15-year-old boy as the suspect, he said.

The teenager was detained and a knife used in the crime was recovered from him, the officer added.

According to police, the accused used to work at the victim's momo shop with his mother, who had allegedly died there due to electrocution a month ago.

The boy held Kapil responsible for his mother's death and allegedly committed the murder in an act of revenge, they added.

