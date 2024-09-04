Teen Kills Momo Seller In Delhi After Blaming Him For Mother's Death: Cops

A 15-year-old boy stabbed a momo seller to death in Delhi's Preet Vihar in order to avenge his mother's death, police said on Wednesday, adding that the case was solved within three hours.

On Tuesday, 35-year-old Kapil, a resident of Jagat Puri, was admitted to Hedgewar Hospital sustained severe injuries after he was stabbed multiple times. He later died of his injuries.

A case of murder was registered by the police who began analysing CCTV footage around Kapil's house. Locals said Kapil ran a momo shop in Jagat Puri and lived alone after his wife. His wife has recently left him and returned to Nepal, his father told police.

Based on investigation, a 15-year-old was detained and he confessed to committing the murder, police said. The weapon he used was recovered at his instance.

Police said the teen worked at Kapil's momo shop with his mother before she died from electrocution a month ago. The boy blamed Kapil for his mother's death and planned the murder as an act of revenge, police said.