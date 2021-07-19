Moderate Rainfall Expected To Continue In Delhi For Next 24 Hours: Weather Office

The national capital received rain spells of varying intensity throughout the day. (File)

The national capital is expected to continue receiving moderate rainfall with some isolated intense spells for the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Delhi woke up to incessant overnight rains on Monday morning. It had received 70 mm rain till 8.30 am that caused waterlogging in several parts of the city.

"Moderate rainfall at most places with isolated intense spells very likely over Delhi during next 24 hours," the IMD said.

According to the IMD, a below 15 mm rainfall is considered "light", between 15 and 64.5 mm is "moderate", between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is "heavy" and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is "very heavy", and above 204.4 mm is considered as "extremely heavy".

The national capital received rain spells of varying intensity throughout the day. While Safdarjung received 38.4 mm rain from 8.30 am till 5.30 pm, Palam recorded 66.6 mm rain in the same duration.

The weather department issued advisory suggesting "slippery roads and traffic disruption" due to thunderstorm and rain.

It also warned against "partial damage to plantation, horticulture, standing crops, vulnerable structures, kutcha houses and huts" due to rains and strong winds.

It added that moderate to heavy spells of rain may cause "occasional reduction in visibility" and waterlogging may occur in the low-lying areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police too reported waterlogging at Pulpehladpur under the railway bridge.

"Traffic is diverted from MB road towards Mathura road," it said on Twitter.

The IMD also advised people to stay indoors, close windows and doors, and not to take shelter under trees.

"Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls. Unplug electrical/electronic appliances. Immediately get out of water bodies. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity," the MeT Department advised.

The city recorded minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius, three points below the normal for the season, and the maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 98 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Minimum and maximum temperatures on Tuesday are predicted to be 24 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the air quality index (AQI) at 6 pm in Delhi stood at 57.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

