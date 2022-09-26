10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Sexually Assaulted By 3 Friends: Police

The child was under medical observation, police said.

A 10-year-old boy was physically assaulted and sodomised allegedly by his three friends in northeast Delhi's New Seelampur area, police said on Sunday.

Two of the accused has been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and efforts are on to apprehend the third child, police said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also issued a notice to the police in this connection and demanded strict action against the accused.

The DCW said it received a complaint from a woman who said her son was sexually assaulted by people who even inserted a rod in his private parts.

The police, however, said the probe so far has not revealed that a rod was inserted in the private parts of the victim but a medical examination will ascertain it.

The victim and the accused are neighbours and belong to the same age-group of 10-12 years. They hail from the same community, police said, adding that the incident took place on September 18.

The police received information from LNJP hospital on September 22 that a 10-year-old boy has been admitted after being physically assaulted, officials said. Immediately, a police team reached the hospital and met the child's parents who, however, refused to give statement.

Although the investigation officer regularly contacted the family, the latter refused to give a statement till Saturday. The police then arranged a counsellor from an organisation named 'Sakhi' and the child and his mother were counselled, a senior police officer said.

On extensive counselling, the victim's mother disclosed that on September 18, her son was physically assaulted and sodomized by his three friends, the officer said.

Based on her statement, a case was registered under section 377 (Unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection Of Children Sexual Offences Act, he added.

The woman claimed that the accused had also beaten up her son with bricks and rods. The child, who informed his parents about the incident on September 22, is in hospital. The panel has sought a copy of the FIR registered into the matter along with the details of the arrested accused and a detailed action taken report by September 28.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "This is a very horrific incident. The boy was gang-raped by four persons who inserted a rod in his private part and beat him up mercilessly.

"The boy is presently admitted in hospital and is in ICU. Our team is continuously present with the family and assisting them. The accused must be arrested immediately and strictest action must be taken against them."