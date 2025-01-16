Manish Sisodia Files Nomination For Delhi Assembly Polls, Seeks Blessings Of Kalka Mai

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Manish Sisodia filed his nomination papers on Thursday for the Assembly elections in the city-state. For the occasion, he interacted with the electorate and paid obeisance at the temple of deity Kalka.

If elected, Sisodia will represent Jangpura constituency in Delhi Assembly.

Taking to X, he expressed: "Today I am going to file my nomination papers from Jangpura Assembly constituency. Yesterday, I went among the brothers and sisters of the area and took their love and blessings. This morning I sat at the feet of Kalka Mai and prayed."

At the temple, Sisodia prayed that the deity guides him in the role She deems fit for him to serve in.

"This is my prayer at the feet of Kalka Mai that she should pave my way according to the role that Mother deems appropriate in serving the brothers and sisters of Delhi," he posted on X.

Earlier, Harish Khurana, the BJP candidate from the Moti Nagar Assembly constituency, filed his nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election on Thursday.

Khurana performed a havan at his residence before filing his nomination. Khurana is pitted against AAP's Shiv Charan Goel, a two-time MLA from the Moti Nagar seat, and Congress' Rajendra Namdhari.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj slammed the AAP government in Delhi, saying that the people are tired of its false promises."I wish all the best to elder brother Harish Khurana who is filing his nomination today. Delhi is tired of false promises. The people of Delhi want change, they want a BJP government.

They don't want excuses for AAP. I appeal to the people to press the lotus button on February 5," Bansuri Swaraj told ANI.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 in a single phase and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nomination papers is January 17. The scrutiny of nominations will be on January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.