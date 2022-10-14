Manish Sisodia Asks Civic Body To Make Delhi Roads Pothole-Free In 1 Week

Manish Sisodia directed PWD officials to make Delhi roads pothole-free within a week. (Representational)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday directed PWD officials to immediately identify and repair all roads and make them pothole-free within a week, an official statement said. The statement said rains in the past two weeks have caused much damage to the roads in the capital.

To ensure that inconvenience is not caused to the people, the PWD will begin the maintenance work immediately, it said.

"PWD officers should inspect all the roads under their jurisdiction and get them repaired promptly as per the need. Status report must be submitted within a week. "Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to providing strong, beautiful and safe roads to the people of Delhi," the statement quoting Manish Sisodia said.

Heavy rainfall has occurred in the past two weeks in Delhi which has caused much damage to roads here, Manish Sisodia said, adding that this condition has led to inconvenience to the commuters.

Taking cognisance of the situation, the government has directed PWD officials to get the roads under their jurisdiction repaired and pothole-free within a week, the statement said.

About 1,400 km of roads in Delhi are under PWD, whereas other roads are with other agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority among others.

"Senior officials of PWD have been directed to get the roads inspected under PWD's jurisdiction immediately by the concerned divisional or executive engineers and repair all potholes on the road within a week.

"Along with this, they have also been instructed to submit the status report of this work within a week," Sisodia said in the statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)