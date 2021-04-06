Man Wanted In 39 Criminal Cases Arrested After Gunfight In Delhi: Police

A pistol, live cartridges, and a motorcycle were seized from accused, the police said. (Representational)

A 31-year-old man involved in 39 criminal cases was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Seemapuri for allegedly robbing gold chains at gunpoint from a 35-year-old man and his mother last month, the police said today.

Accused Ahsan is a resident of east Delhi's Trilokpuri, they said, and added that efforts were being made to arrest his accomplice.

CCTV footage of the March 23 chain snatching episode showed two motorcycle-borne men wearing helmets robbing the victims at gunpoint.

A case was registered and all relevant CCTV footage were scanned, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said a trap was laid in Seemapuri based on information that Ahsan, who was wanted in several cases of robbery and snatching, would be coming to Seemapuri late Monday night.

"He was held after a brief exchange of fire, in which the accused sustained a gunshot injury in his right leg," the officer said.

He was shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment and later arrested, Sathiyasundaram said.

The accused was previously involved in 29 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, attack on police, snatching, robbery, burglary and under the Arms Act, the police said.

A pistol, live cartridges, empty cartridges and a stolen motorcycle was seized from him, they added.