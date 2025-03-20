Man Strangles Delhi Woman, Dumps Body In Canal After Tying Rock To It

An uproar was witnessed after a woman's body was found floating in a canal in Delhi's Chhawla area. A man named Asif was later arrested for the murder of the woman identified as Komal, a resident of Seemapuri's Sundari Nagar.

Police investigation found that the accused, a taxi driver by profession, was an old acquaintance of Komal. On March 12, he had picked Komal up from Seemapuri in his car. Following a dispute between the two, the man strangled the woman to death. He then tied her body to a stone and threw it in a canal.

On March 17, Komal's body was found when it rose to the water's surface after swelling up.

A kidnapping case had earlier been registered at the Seemapuri police station after Komal went missing from her home. Later, a murder case was registered by the Chhawla police.

Asif has been arrested and the car in which he strangled Komal has also been seized. Police is investigating the likely involvement of other persons in the crime.

