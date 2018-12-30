Man Stabs Wife Multiple Times Over Illicit 'Affair' In Delhi: Police

A case was registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused husband. (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times allegedly by her husband after he suspected her of having an illicit affair in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning, they said.

The woman suffered multiple injuries to the chest and in the abdomen, the police said.

Investigation revealed that the couple shared a strained relationship as the man, Prem Kumar Mahato, 35, allegedly raised suspicion over his wife having an illicit relationship with someone, a senior police officer said.

Mahato had a heated argument with his wife over her alleged extra-marital affair, following which he stabbed her multiple times, he said.

A case was registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused husband, a senior police officer said.

The woman was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and she is out of danger, he said.

The accused husband, who works as an executive at a private firm, is absconding. Further probe is underway, the police said.