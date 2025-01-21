Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Man Shot Dead Over Property Dispute In Delhi

The man was found unconscious in his car and bleeding from a gunshot wound, the official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Man Shot Dead Over Property Dispute In Delhi
The incident was reported to Bawana police station by the victim's son, police said.
New Delhi:

A 54-year-old man was shot dead near his residence in Outer Delhi over an alleged property dispute, an official said on Tuesday.

Dharamvir, who worked at a state-run liquor shop in Rohini Sector 3, was returning home when the incident took place on Monday night. He was found unconscious in his car and bleeding from a gunshot wound, the official said.

The incident was reported to Bawana police station by the victim's son, police said, adding Dharamvir was declared dead on the spot.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the murder stemmed from a long-standing property dispute," the police officer said.

Family members said there had been earlier conflicts related to a plot in the area.

A case has been registered. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Police, Delhi Murder, Delhi Crime
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.