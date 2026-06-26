Man Kills Wife In Delhi After Dispute Over His Extramarital Affair: Cops

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, with the accused fleeing the spot after the incident, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Thursday in the Tigri area.

According to police, the deceased was allegedly shot four times by her husband, identified as Shubham Rajput.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple had frequent disputes, and the accused had allegedly been threatening her with dire consequences.

Police said the couple had married around two years ago. Family members of the deceased alleged that Rajput was involved in an extramarital affair, which often led to arguments between the two.

"The family has claimed that the accused was in a relationship with another woman and would often threaten to kill her. These allegations are being verified," a police officer said.

The victim's relatives also alleged that Rajput was involved in betting activities. However, police said they were examining all aspects of the case and verifying his background.

Soon after the incident, police teams reached the spot and shifted the body for a post-mortem. Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence, including empty cartridges.

A case of murder has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused, who remains absconding, police said.

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