Man Kills Live-In Partner In Delhi, Helped By Sister And Brother, Arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner with the help of his brother and sister in Delhi's Teliwara area, police said today.

The accused has been identified as Vineet Panwar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, they said.

On April 12, police received information that an unidentified woman's body was found lying near Krishna Public School in Karawal Nagar, they said.

Later, the body was identified to be that of Rohina Naaz alias Mahi, 25, a resident of Mirajpur in Uttarakhand, police said.

Vineet Panwar, his brother Mohit and sister Parul are the prime suspects in the murder case, the police said.

Viineet Panwar and Parul along with her friend Irfan were involved in dumping Naaz's body in Karawal Nagar area after killing her at Teliwara Farsh Bazar, they said.

Police had already arrested Parul, Mohit and Irfan were already arrested, while Vineet Panwar was on the loose.

Recently, police received information that Vineet Panwar was present in Ghaziabad's Loni. A team of the Crime Branch rushed there and arrested the accused, a senior police officer said.

Vineet Panwar admitted that in 2017, he got acquainted with Rohina Naaz with whom he started a live-in relationship. The same year he was arrested in a murder case in Baghpat and Naaz started living with Parul at Teliwara, Farsh Bazar, the officer said.

Later, Vineet Panwar was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. In 2022, he got parole and started working as a security guard in an engineering college at Ghaziabad, police said.

Naaz was telling Vineet Panwar to marry her. So, he hatched a conspiracy with his brother Mohit and sister Parul to kill the woman, they said.

After killing her in Teliwara, he, along with Parul's friend, dumped the body at Karawal Nagar, police said.



