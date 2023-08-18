Man Installing Signboard Crushed To Death By Speeding SUV In Delhi: Cops

The Thar driver also suffered injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital. (Representational)

A man installing a signboard on a pole was crushed to death after an SUV hit a stationary goods carrier vehicle from behind in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident took place at G T Road near Yudhishthir Setu, Shastri Nagar around 1:50 am, they said.

Sohan, a resident of Shalimar village, was installing a signboard on a pole on a road divider. A speeding Mahindra Thar hit his stationary goods carrier vehicle parked nearby from behind, pushing it onto the road divider and crushing Sohan, who died on the spot, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The Thar driver also suffered injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital. Both the vehicles were badly damaged and had to be towed away from the spot, he said.

A case for rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered at Shastri Park police station, the DCP said.

He said the Thar driver has not been arrested yet and further investigation in the case is underway.

