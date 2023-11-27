Video: Cash Thrown From Roofs Of Speeding SUVs, Noida Police Takes Action

The Noida Traffic Police imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 on each of the twelve vehicles

A video has surfaced from Noida showing a few men casually throwing money from the roofs of speeding SUVs at night. The video which is being widely shared on the internet, shows the men standing carelessly out of vehicle roofs and hanging out of car windows while tossing currency notes into the air. As per reports, the cars were moving at a high speed and were on their way from Sector 37 to the city center. Many internet users criticised the vehicle owners for their reckless behaviour and asked police to take strict action against them for disregarding traffic rules and endangering the lives of others.

An X user shared the video and wrote, ''In #Noida traffic rules and regulations are being flouted. The convoy is wasting money and violating traffic rules. Convoy of more than dozens of vehicles.''

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, the police took action against them and levied a hefty fine. The Noida Traffic Police imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 on each of the twelve vehicles for traffic violations and also arrested five people.

''Taking cognizance of the above video, seizure/e-challan action (fine totaling Rs 3,96,000/-) has been taken as per rules against the concerned vehicles for violating traffic rules,'' Noida Traffic police tweeted.

उक्त वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहनों के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार सीज/ई-चालान (जुर्माना कुल 3,96,000/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001

सीज वाहन–5

ई–चालान–12 pic.twitter.com/Y7aVUqOpQ6 — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) November 27, 2023

A case has been registered in connection with the matter and an investigation has been initiated. The police is also probing whether the currency notes were real or fake.