Video: Shirtless Men Perform Dangerous Stunt On Speeding Auto On Noida Expressway, Police Take Action

India is experiencing a troubling rise in reckless driving and daredevil stunts on roads, largely driven by the desire for social media fame. This dangerous trend significantly compromises road safety, endangering the lives of drivers, pedestrians, and bystanders. Recently, a shocking video surfaced online, showing two young men performing a daredevil stunt on a speeding auto-rickshaw along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The footage, captured by a passenger in another vehicle, shows the shirtless man climbing onto the auto's roof while the other hangs precariously from the side. Loud music is also audible in the video.

See the post here:

नोएडा-ग्रेटर नोएडा एक्सप्रेसवे पर पिंक ऑटो की छत पर अर्धनग्न युवकों ने किया खतरनाक स्टंट।

pic.twitter.com/hMrUZbZbsR — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) April 1, 2025

Following the video's circulation, the Noida police took swift action against the reckless drivers, issuing a hefty fine of Rs 33,500 for violating various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, including dangerous driving and disobedience of lawful directions. The Station In-charge of Sector-126, Noida, has also been instructed to investigate the incident and take necessary action.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video, an e-challan (fine of Rs. 33,500/-) was issued to the vehicle concerned for violating traffic rules. Further action against the driver is underway under relevant sections," Noida Traffic Police said on X.



उक्त वायरल वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 33500/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई एवं वाहन चालक के विरुद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में अग्रिम कार्यवाही प्रचलित है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/aD9ZV4iMxP — Noida Traffic Police (@Noidatraffic) April 1, 2025

The video has sparked widespread outrage and concern over road safety and the blatant disregard for traffic rules.

One user wrote, "This is a completely irresponsible and life-threatening act. Roads are not a place for stunts. Such behavior endangers not only their lives but also the lives of other passengers. The administration must take strict action to prevent such dangerous acts in the future."