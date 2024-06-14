Watch: Shirtless Men Dance On Noida Road, Cut Cake, Cops Respond

A cake was also seen on the bonnet of the vehicle.

A video has gone viral on social media showing a man dancing shirtless on the top of a "government" vehicle on a Noida road. In the viral video, about 10-15 men can be seen dancing on the road with as many as three vehicles parked in the middle of the street.

One of them expressed his excitement by dancing on the top of a vehicle that had a "Bharat Sarkar" (Government of India) sticker on it.

The man on the top of the car was also seen spilling liquid at his friends from what appeared to be a beer bottle.

Some men were seen lifting a man on their shoulders as loud music and sirens used in government vehicles could be heard in the background.

"Hooliganism is being created by openly drinking alcohol on the streets of Noida. "Bharat Sarkar" is written on the vehicle. Ask these people which government department they work in," the user who posted the video on X wrote.

Responding to the user, the police said a case has been registered and the vehicle has been seized.

"The process of arresting the people involved in the video is underway. Legal action will be ensured soon," the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate said.