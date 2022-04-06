Man From Liberia Arrested In Delhi With Rs 90 Crore Cocaine: Customs

The accused carrying cocaine was intercepted after his arrival from Lagos to Delhi. (Representational)

A man from Liberia has been arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi for allegedly smuggling into the country cocaine worth nearly Rs 90 crore, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Lagos to Delhi via Doha on Monday.

Subsequently, on thorough checking, eight packets of off-white and white coloured substances suspected to be narcotics in his silver-colour trolley bag were recovered.

Further, this material was subjected to field drug test kit.

Prima facie it appears to contain cocaine, said the statement issued the customs department.

The recovered cocaine, weighing 5.9 kgs, having international market value of Rs 89.74 crore was seized and the passenger was arrested, the statement added.

