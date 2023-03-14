Man Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan Of Delhi Hotel: Police

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

A 23-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan of a hotel at Devli Road, informed Delhi Police officers on Tuesday.

He was identified as Rahul.

"On the intervening night of March 12 and 13, a PCR call for hanging was received by Neb Sarai police station from a hotel at Devli Road. Police reached the spot and found a man hanging from the ceiling fan of a room," an officer said.

Further, according to the police, the Crime team inspected the body, which was then sent to the mortuary of AIIMS, Delhi for conducting due proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

When the police checked the CCTV footage of the hotel, they found that a man, clad in the Delhi Police uniform, had entered the hotel.

"It was later found that a man in Delhi Police uniform had entered the hotel and introduced himself as Constable Nabab, posted in Jyoti Nagar police station. However, he failed to produce any identity card," the officer said.

A case of impersonation has been registered against him.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)