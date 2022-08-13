Man Dies After Minor Stabs Him For Talking To Girl In Delhi: Cops

Police have apprehended four juveniles in connection with the incident. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed in his thigh by a juvenile for talking to a girl in east Delhi's Jwala Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

Police have apprehended four juveniles in connection with the incident.

Police received information from Hedgewar Hospital on Thursday at 9.08 pm that one Yuvraj alias Annu, a resident of Kasturba Nagar, was taken to hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

The body of the victim was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem. The crime team inspected the spot inside Shamshan Ghat, Jwala Nagar, police said.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Yuvraj, who was studying in Class XII through open school, was sitting in Shamshan Ghat and having drinks with his friends Prince and Akash of the same locality, the officer said.

Meanwhile, four boys aged around 16 to 17 also reached there and had an altercation over an affair of one of the juveniles with a girl with whom Yuvraj was also talking, police said.

During the argument, the three minors caught the victim, and one juvenile, who was having affair with the girl, took out a knife and stabbed Yuvraj in his left thigh. Later, they fled away from the spot, police said.

During the investigation, all four minors have been apprehended. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered in Vivek Vihar police station. The minors were sent to a juvenile home and the weapon of offence a knife also recovered from their possession, police said.

Two juveniles, including the one who stabbed the victim, work as a conductor and a helper in a private school bus, police said.

