Man Crossing Delhi Metro Rail Tracks Dies After Being Hit By Train

The train operator immediately applied the emergency brakes (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train at the Qutab Minar Metro station in Delhi while he was crossing the tracks, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on November 12, they added.

The man was crushed between the platform and the train and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The body was kept in AIIMS' Trauma Centre Mortuary, the police said.

The man was wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans and "SUNIL" was tattooed on his right forearm. An autopsy was conducted on the "unidentified" body on November 23. Blood samples have been taken to find whether the man was intoxicated. His teeth have been preserved for the purpose of identification, the officer said.

A purported video of the incident is being circulated on social media. The person is seen getting hit between the tracks and the platform.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation advised passengers to never attempt unauthorised crossing or walking on the metro tracks.

With reference to a video going viral on certain media platforms, it is clarified that this relates to an incident on November 12 where one passenger, while trying to cross from one platform to another in an unauthorised manner via tracks, got stuck between the platform edge and the approaching train at Qutab Minar station, the DMRC said in its statement.

The train operator immediately applied the emergency brakes and the passenger was promptly sent to the AIIMS trauma centre by the station staff, it said.

Passengers are strongly advised to never attempt to unauthorisedly cross or walk on the metro tracks or enter restricted areas, the statement further added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)