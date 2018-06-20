Man Carrying Bullets In Bag Caught At Delhi Airport

Bullet like objects were detected in the X-Ray monitor at airport security. (File)

A Lucknow-bound passenger was caught at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying five live bullet rounds in his baggage, an official said today.A CISF officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the x-ray monitor yesterday while checking the bag of passenger R Singh."Five live bullet rounds of .32 mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was travelling to Lucknow," the official said.R Singh was not allowed to take the flight and handed over to the police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, the official said, adding that the man was later booked under sections of the Arms Act.