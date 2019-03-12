After Congress No, Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Will Fight Elections On Our Own'

The party launched its mega poll campaign, centred around full statehood for Delhi, on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the AAP will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on its own, ruling out any alliance with the Congress.

Addressing the media, he stated that the party plans to go full throttle on the issue of full statehood for Delhi. "We will be fighting the Lok Sabha elections on the issue of full statehood for Delhi as it (national capital) has been suffering because of it," Mr Kejriwal said.

On being asked its alliance partners, the chief minister said, "We are not in talks with the Congress over alliance. We will be fighting the elections on our own." The ruling AAP has declared names of candidates on six of the seven seats in Delhi. The candidate on West Delhi seat is likely to be announced soon.

The party volunteers will also distribute Mr Kejriwal's letter to doorsteps of the voters during the campaign. The letter will elaborate the benefits Delhiites will have if full statehood is achieved. Elections to the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 12.