Light Rain, Cloudy Skies Likely In Delhi On Tuesday, Says Weather Office

A total of 6.2 mm rain was recorded till 5.30 pm on Monday in Delhi. (Representational)

Some parts of the national capital received light to moderate rains today. A total of 6.2 mm rain was recorded till 5.30 pm, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal for the season, and the maximum temperature settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The city is likely to witness light intensity rain on Tuesday as the skies will remain cloudy, the weather department has predicted.

The maximum and minimum temperature to hover around 33 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively on Tuesday, it said.